VOICE OF BUSINESS: Pilot shortage grounding planes at Dayton airport

If we can get more well-trained, safe pilots into the cockpit, then PSA Airlines alone could put dozens of more planes back in the air today. That means more planes at DAY, more flights for DAY and more destinations for Dayton businesses.

In 1959, the FAA required that pilots retire at age 60 and in 2007 they increased this mandatory retirement age to 65. The FAA’s current 65 age rule isn’t based on pilot training, safety or pilot performance. If a pilot’s age is 65 years and 1 day, that doesn’t make them a bad pilot. Additionally, new pilots are required to have 1,500 hours of flight training at a cost of about $200,000 before they can be in the cockpit of a jet. To get their training hours, many pilots fly single engine planes like crop dusters. I’m not a pilot, but I can tell you that single engine planes are not the same as a regional commuter plane with two jet engines, 75 passengers and modern aeronautics. The FAA needs to get out of the dark ages, change the rules and allow these pilots to meet their requirements with modern technology and simulators that mimic real world planes and environments. And by the way, at a cost of $200,000, we have a real world equity issue that is putting pilot training out of reach for thousands of students.