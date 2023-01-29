VOICE OF BUSINESS: Proposal to ban noncompete agreements illegal, out of line

Moreover, the FTC overreach with this proposed rule is illegal. Proponents of this noncompete proposal would also like to see future rulemaking action by the FTC which could have an even greater impact on business operations. The FTC most certainly expects this rule to be challenged in the courts, and if the court agrees with them, then there will be future authority given for this absurd overreach to continue.

Bottom line: The FTC does not have this rulemaking authority and if the proponents want to legally have this issue considered, then that is why we have a bipartisan Congress with the authority and the process to review and debate the issue.

Business won’t be the guinea pig for government overreach.

Chris Kershner is the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President.