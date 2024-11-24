Voice of Business: Time to address business priorities

Reversing the ban on non-compete agreements

Restoring the R&D tax credit to a one-year, rather than a five-year, cycle

Eliminating government price controls on private industry

Maintaining reasonable tariff policies to avoid increasing costs for businesses and consumers

Preventing the increase in minimum salary threshold for non-exempt salaried employees

In a positive development, on Nov. 15, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued a ruling blocking the Department of Labor’s proposed increase in the minimum salary threshold for non-exempt salaried employees. The court found that the DOL had overstepped its authority, providing an early victory for business advocates.

As we move forward, it is crucial that the Dayton region’s business community stays engaged with both the state legislature and Congress. With two new U.S. Senators from Ohio, a new President of the Ohio Senate, and three new state legislators representing the Dayton area, it is more important than ever that our businesses have a strong voice in these legislative discussions. The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce will soon unveil our 2025-2026 Legislative Agenda, which will serve as our policy blueprint for the region’s business leaders.

Among our top priorities will be:

Protecting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio’s largest single-site employer and a vital national defense asset

Curbing government overregulation to ensure a business-friendly environment

Fostering a pro-business climate to continue driving innovation and growth across our region

Dayton’s business community plays a pivotal role in the national and global economy. Home to the “Crossroads of America” I-70/I-75 interchange and billions of dollars in defense, manufacturing and supply chain funding, Dayton’s economic influence is unmatched. We are proud of our contributions to innovation and national defense, and now is the time to ensure that our business voice remains strong and influential in the halls of power.

The Chamber will continue to advocate for the policies that matter most to our members, and we will work diligently to ensure Dayton’s business community has a seat at the table in the coming legislative sessions.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.