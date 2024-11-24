Voice of Business: Time to address business priorities

With the election now behind us, it’s time to focus on the work ahead. Throughout the presidential election, the Dayton area business community made their priorities clear. In a recent survey conducted this fall, local businesses identified their top policy concerns: controlling inflation, strengthening pro-business economic policies, and curbing overregulation. These issues became central to the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s advocacy efforts, as we engaged with local, state and federal candidates.
As we look toward the future, addressing these critical business priorities must be at the top of the agenda for the incoming Congress and administration. Key issues that require immediate attention include:
- Reversing the ban on non-compete agreements
- Restoring the R&D tax credit to a one-year, rather than a five-year, cycle
- Eliminating government price controls on private industry
- Maintaining reasonable tariff policies to avoid increasing costs for businesses and consumers
- Preventing the increase in minimum salary threshold for non-exempt salaried employees
In a positive development, on Nov. 15, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued a ruling blocking the Department of Labor’s proposed increase in the minimum salary threshold for non-exempt salaried employees. The court found that the DOL had overstepped its authority, providing an early victory for business advocates.
As we move forward, it is crucial that the Dayton region’s business community stays engaged with both the state legislature and Congress. With two new U.S. Senators from Ohio, a new President of the Ohio Senate, and three new state legislators representing the Dayton area, it is more important than ever that our businesses have a strong voice in these legislative discussions. The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce will soon unveil our 2025-2026 Legislative Agenda, which will serve as our policy blueprint for the region’s business leaders.
Among our top priorities will be:
- Protecting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio’s largest single-site employer and a vital national defense asset
- Curbing government overregulation to ensure a business-friendly environment
- Fostering a pro-business climate to continue driving innovation and growth across our region
Dayton’s business community plays a pivotal role in the national and global economy. Home to the “Crossroads of America” I-70/I-75 interchange and billions of dollars in defense, manufacturing and supply chain funding, Dayton’s economic influence is unmatched. We are proud of our contributions to innovation and national defense, and now is the time to ensure that our business voice remains strong and influential in the halls of power.
The Chamber will continue to advocate for the policies that matter most to our members, and we will work diligently to ensure Dayton’s business community has a seat at the table in the coming legislative sessions.
Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.
