Voice of Dayton Business: Transportation and infrastructure drive economic growth

Coming down the track is a potential opportunity that the Chamber is closely monitoring. The Chamber recently supported the Ohio Rail Development Commission’s funding application for a feasibility study to review the potential commuter Amtrak expansion that will include stops Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland. As the Administration conducts a feasibility study, our business community will be at the table to review routes, schedules, costs and efficiencies.

Now is the time to continue investing in these key transportation and infrastructure projects in the Dayton region. With continued transportation leadership and partnerships from our Congressional delegation and our state and local transportation leaders, our region will ensure that we continue to have this strong economic development advantage for years to come.

Chris Kershner is the CEO and President of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

Chamber enhances careers of region’s women business leaders

As we wrap up Women’s History Month, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate and support women business leaders all year long though our tailored professional development program: Empower.

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has provided enhanced leadership and professional development programming for nearly 50 years with the legacy program of Leadership Dayton, then Empower, Executive Women’s Council and newly launched, Gen D Ignite for early career professionals.

For the past five years, the chamber has supported the career growth of local talent by identifying and removing barriers to executive leadership for women business leaders. Empower, a 10-month cohort, blends professional business coaching with innovative curriculum and problem solving, designed exclusively for mid- to upper-level management women business leaders. It guides participants as they identify their own leadership strengths, values and goals, while empowering them to eliminate barriers to advancement.