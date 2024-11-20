Volunteer groups sues Dayton for requiring permit to hand out food to homeless downtown

City leaders and officials previously have said that requiring permits for food distribution is about ensuring safety and quality control.

On Wednesday, a city spokesperson declined to comment, saying the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Last spring, volunteers with Nourish Our Neighbors and other community members were told by Dayton police that they could not hand out food to homeless individuals in public spaces downtown without a permit.

Volunteers had been gathering weekly at Courthouse Square to pass out meals to needy individuals.

Some people were outraged when a volunteer was arrested by police after he gave a couple of burritos to a homeless man. Police said they had warned volunteers to cease distribution activities.

Nourish Our Neighbors said after that incident police continued to hassle its members during other meal distribution events downtown.

They said police tried to shut down their weekly meal services.

For weeks, some activists attended Dayton City Commission meetings to demand that the city’s elected leaders rescind the food distribution ordinance.

The ordinance was passed nearly two decades ago to put a stop to food service in public spaces in downtown after residents complained about nuisance activities involving homeless people and other attendees.

Nourish Our Neighbors, which has about 30 volunteers, have accused the city of “criminalizing charity.”

The group has sued the city and City Manager Shelley Dickstein. Nourish Our Neighbors is being represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, which is a national nonprofit law firm that says it defends Americans threatened by government overreach and abuse.

“Nourish Our Neighbors’ volunteers are acting on their belief that society and the government have failed the homeless,” Anastasia Boden, a senior attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Dayton can’t force individuals who simply want to help the hungry to get an onerous, expensive and needless permit.”

In the past, Dayton officials have said that the food distribution law ensures that public spaces are kept clean and safe so that everyone can enjoy them.

The ordinance requires people who want a permit to pay a non-refundable $50 application fee and submit information to the city manager about plans for restrooms, parking and traffic and crowd control and safety and other considerations.

Nourish Our Neighbors claims the fee is a huge burden. The group says its volunteers clean up after its events.

In its lawsuit, Nourish Our Neighbors says sharing food and feeding the hungry is a fundamental right. The group says requiring a permit to engage in charity violates the First Amendment and the due process and equal protection clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.