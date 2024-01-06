Volvo’s station wagon gets Polestar treatment

You can’t talk about this station wagon without mentioning those significant improvements. With the Polestar engineering and the update to the battery pack, the V60 gets an increase in horsepower, torque and overall range efficiency too. Previously the V60 had a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but it now replaces that with “only” a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four cylinder but mates it to a 14.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The combined engine and motor make an overall output of 455 horsepower and 523 pound-feet of torque.

Additionally, it has an EV range of 41 miles. Plus, the combined fuel economy rating is now 74 mpg/e and the EPA rating for the gasoline only portion is 30 mpg/city and 33 mpg/highway. Thank you, Polestar, for such amazing engineering technology!

I already mentioned that this is a station wagon. Oh, how I love station wagons. And this is a station wagon that is as modern as they get. But the low profile and elongated styling still has that familiar and wonderful look. The front end is simple and refined. Volvo continues to market itself to a niche audience but for sure can compete with other European luxury brands in both styling and refinement.

The dimensions showcase the uniqueness of the V60 with a wheelbase of 1131.1 inches and a length of 188.1 inches and width of 72.8 inches. The curb weight is 4,494 pounds.

Inside those dimensions showcase a cabin that focuses on material quality and passenger comfort. The rear seat passenger volume is 42 feet. This makes this an ideal and comfortable five-passenger capacity.

There’s 26 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and that overall cargo area can expand to 61 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

Volvo’s infotainment system continues to confound a little. The quirky nature of this system has a higher learning but covers all the technological basis with built-in Google underpinnings and smartphone integration and provides a great sound system.

Race-style seats felt a little out of place in a station wagon yet felt obviously great for something with Polestar badging. The aforementioned yellow seat belts show off the playful side as well, while the rest of the cabin is luxurious and refined.

Priced at $71,250, this PHEV station wagon really offers so much good but then also helps the consumer step into the electrification world. As a PHEV it can introduce you to range and charging, but with Polestar engineering it has lots of get up and go too! There aren’t that many “sport” wagons out there and there are even fewer that have EV range.

As such, the 2024 Volvo V60 Polestar engineered is in a class by itself. But honestly, that’s how most Volvo vehicles are. They thrive out on the fringe of the industry. A little Euro, a little green, a little refined and a lot of fun!

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered

Price/As tested price................................................ $71,250/$71,250

Mileage.......................................... 30 mpg/city; 33 mpg/hwy; 74 mpg/e

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder w/electric motor

Horsepower................................. 455 hp/523 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic transmission

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Ghent, Belgium