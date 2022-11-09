Voters approving Miami Valley Fire District tax levy in early results

Miamisburg residents pay an effective property tax rate of 2.33 mills for fire/EMS service annually, meaning the owner of a $100,000 home there pays $81 directly. Approval of the new levy would cost the owner of that property $304 more a year.

Approving the levy could also lead the Miami Valley Fire District to reopen Station 51 on Wood Road, which was closed in 2019 to minimize costs in the face of fiscal challenges, Barnett said. To do so, the fire district would need to hire more personnel, he said.

If the levy is approved, MVFD also would be able to replace aging fire apparatus, including fire engines that are as much as 26 years old and ambulances that are 20 years old. It would also let the fire district replace aging fire gear.

It would also allow the district to upgrade equipment, including replacing manual cots, where EMTs must lift patients of all sizes, to an automatic cot that is battery operated.

A boost to revenues

Miami Valley Fire District, which has covered both communities for the past decade, had total revenue of nearly $10.1 million in 2021, against expenses of $10.2 million.

If the levy is approved, Fire District revenues in 2023 would be $13.9 million — $12.4 million from the levy and the remaining $1.5 million coming from EMS revenues and grants. Expenses in 2023 are expected to be $12.2 million, with remaining revenue, at least for now, invested in capital improvement projects like repairing or replacing aging fire stations, officials said.

Right now, two Miami Twp. levies that generate nearly $4 million will expire in 2023 and 2026. The township also supports fire services via supplemental funding of $678,000, which is limited and will be depleted by 2023, according to fire district officials.

The fire district also receives a $2.6 million contribution each year from Miamisburg’s general fund, $1.2 million from a Miamisburg tax levy and nearly $1.6 million in EMS fees and other revenues.