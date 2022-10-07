Voters Guide: Crossman vs. Yost in race for Ohio Attorney General

Current employment: State Representative for Ohio House District 15

Why are you seeking elected office: We need an Attorney General that will fight for the people of Ohio rather than the super wealthy, the connected, and the big business interests of the state. As a City Councilman in Parma for five years and a State Representative for two terms, I’ve seen the damage our state government is doing to our communities under Ohio’s one party rule. I’ve seen how the extremist Republicans continue to propose and pass legislation that’s completely out of step with Ohio’s values and I’ve seen how this one party rule is damaging Ohio by costing us jobs. The corruption, gerrymandering, lack of respect for the rule of law is setting a dangerous precedent, holding back our state’s economic prospects, and making it more costly for ordinary Ohioans to live, work and retire. We need someone that is willing to stand up for ordinary Ohioans because the current AG has failed to do so.

Why should voters elect you: Ohioans deserve someone like them, working and fighting for them. I understand the challenges most Ohioans face every day – I’ve experienced many of them myself. I grew up in a working class neighborhood, raised by a single mom raising three children on a tight budget. We knew that if we worked hard and got an education, we should be able to earn a middle class life. However, in my adult life, I’ve seen too many Ohioans struggling to reach the middle class or stay there. I’ve seen how the well-connected and big businesses rig the government to work for them and against ordinary Ohioans. We need someone willing to fight for all Ohioans. As a State Representative, I fought against corruption. I led the charge to expel the disgraced former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder from the Ohio House even after everyone told me it was impossible and that I should “let it go.” This is the same tenacity I intend to demonstrate as Ohio’s Attorney General–fighting for all Ohioans.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities?

(1) Supporting reproductive freedom, bodily autonomy, and the right to abortion care from the largest government overreach in history - the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

(2) Fighting corruption in State Government which holds back our state and increases the cost of living for Ohioans

(3) Protecting Ohio’s workers and families.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities?

(1) I have already rolled out a detailed plan to support reproductive freedom which includes supporting the effort to put the issue on the ballot for voters, providing clear information on where and when care can be obtained in or out of Ohio among other plans.

(2) Fighting state corruption requires the formalization of a public corruption section in the AG’s office. There is no such unit and the current AG has demonstrated no willingness to fight for Ohioans when it comes to cleaning up the repeated scandals in Ohio.

(3) Supporting local law enforcement, delivering a plan to finally address the opioid crisis which has increased dramatically in the past four years, and supporting workers’ rights.

Anything else you would like voters to know? Ohioans deserve an Attorney General who tells the truth, gets the law right, and, when they make a mistake, apologizes. Our current Attorney General Dave Yost, went on national tv over the summer to try and discredit the existence of a ten year old rape victim forced to flee the state to secure medical care. He also got the law wrong. When it became clear he was wrong, he refused to apologize. Our current Attorney General has continually failed Ohio–it’s women on the issue of rape, it’s LGBTQ community on the issue of civil rights, and Ohio workers by being opposed to their right to bargain collectively for better working conditions. In contrast, I am supported by a broad range of advocacy groups for each of these constituencies because I support issues important to them. I understand what it’s like to have to work hard to get ahead in life and I believe that everyone should be afforded the same opportunity.

********************

Dave Yost

No response