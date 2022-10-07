Voters Guide: Few races not listed, as candidates didn’t answer questions posed

There are 30 “contested” races in the Dayton area this election cycle, ranging from U.S. Senate and Congress, to statewide offices like governor and Supreme Court justice, to county-level races for commissioner or judge.

A contested race is one where there are multiple candidates listed on the ballot. (FYI, there are many county-level races, and a few statehouse races, where only one candidate is on the ballot, and therefore, they’ll be nearly automatically elected.