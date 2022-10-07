Voters Guide: Few races not listed, as candidates didn’t answer questions posed

The Dayton Daily News Voters Guide aims to help local residents make informed choices in the November 2022 election.
There are 30 “contested” races in the Dayton area this election cycle, ranging from U.S. Senate and Congress, to statewide offices like governor and Supreme Court justice, to county-level races for commissioner or judge.
A contested race is one where there are multiple candidates listed on the ballot. (FYI, there are many county-level races, and a few statehouse races, where only one candidate is on the ballot, and therefore, they’ll be nearly automatically elected.
Of the 30 contested races, our Voters Guide has links showing candidate answers for 24 of them. In most cases, all candidates answered, but in some cases, only one of two candidates responded.
Here are the six races where neither candidate has responded to our questions:
** Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas
** State Senate District 7 (all Warren County, part of Hamilton) — Republican incumbent Steve Wilson vs. Democrat David Dallas
** State Rep. District 71 (central and eastern Greene County, Clinton County, plus part of Clark County) — Republican incumbent Bill Dean vs. Democrat James Harvey Duffee
** U.S. Congress 4th District (Champaign County and points north) — Republican incumbent Jim Jordan vs. Democrat Tamie Wilson
** U.S. Congress 8th District (all of Butler, Darke and Preble, plus western Miami, part of Hamilton) — Republican incumbent Warren Davidson vs. Democrat Vanessa Enoch
** U.S. Congress 15th District (most of Miami, much of Clark, parts of four other counties) — Republican incumbent Mike Carey vs. Democrat Gary Josephson