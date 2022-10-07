BreakingNews
Man charged with murder in Darke County deadly shooting; victim ID’d
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Voters Guide: Few races not listed, as candidates didn’t answer questions posed

Local News
55 minutes ago

The Dayton Daily News Voters Guide aims to help local residents make informed choices in the November 2022 election.

There are 30 “contested” races in the Dayton area this election cycle, ranging from U.S. Senate and Congress, to statewide offices like governor and Supreme Court justice, to county-level races for commissioner or judge.

A contested race is one where there are multiple candidates listed on the ballot. (FYI, there are many county-level races, and a few statehouse races, where only one candidate is on the ballot, and therefore, they’ll be nearly automatically elected.

Of the 30 contested races, our Voters Guide has links showing candidate answers for 24 of them. In most cases, all candidates answered, but in some cases, only one of two candidates responded.

Here are the six races where neither candidate has responded to our questions:

** Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas

** State Senate District 7 (all Warren County, part of Hamilton) — Republican incumbent Steve Wilson vs. Democrat David Dallas

** State Rep. District 71 (central and eastern Greene County, Clinton County, plus part of Clark County) — Republican incumbent Bill Dean vs. Democrat James Harvey Duffee

** U.S. Congress 4th District (Champaign County and points north) — Republican incumbent Jim Jordan vs. Democrat Tamie Wilson

** U.S. Congress 8th District (all of Butler, Darke and Preble, plus western Miami, part of Hamilton) — Republican incumbent Warren Davidson vs. Democrat Vanessa Enoch

** U.S. Congress 15th District (most of Miami, much of Clark, parts of four other counties) — Republican incumbent Mike Carey vs. Democrat Gary Josephson

In Other News
1
Voters Guide: Ryan vs. Vance to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate
2
Voters Guide: Whaley vs. DeWine in all-Miami Valley race for Governor
3
Voters Guide: Faber vs. Sappington in race for Ohio Auditor of State
4
Voters Guide: Sprague vs. Schertzer in Ohio Treasurer of State race
5
Voters Guide: Crossman vs. Yost in race for Ohio Attorney General
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top