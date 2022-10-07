Voters Guide: Grossmann vs. Babar for Warren County Commission seat

Current employment: Medical Director, Physician

Why are you seeking elected office: My work in Mental Health and Addiction is motivating me to run for Public office. I aspire to remove the stigma against this illness and introduce quality treatment. I also want to focus on prevention and introduce programs in schools for identification of high risk youth and provide positive support in a non threatening way.

Why should voters elect you: Nearly every one has been touched by Mental Health and Addiction in some way. I am trying to bring bipartisan solutions to homelessness, Mental health and Addiction and work together towards a common goal.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Introduce treatment into the Criminal Justice system for Mental Health and Addiction.

Introduce programs in schools for identification of High risk youth and non threatening intervention.

Focus on recycling and introduce programs to incentivize it.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Build relationships with Sheriff to introduce treatment in criminal justice system for people suffering from Mental Health and Addiction.

Build relationships with School Boards and work towards identification of high risk youth.

A Commissioner has control on County budget and spending. Advocate and allocate funds towards Primary prevention and Treatment.

Anything else you would like voters to know?

I have worked in Mental Health and Addiction for 27 years. The insight I have in this field will make me the best person to fight this epidemic of Addiction. We lost 100,000 people to overdose in 2021. As a Commissioner I will bring empathy to ensure quality care for our residents.

Tom Grossmann

Residence: Mason

Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: Past Board Member of Atrium Medical Center for 16 years; Past Board Member of Boy Scouts Dan Beard Council; Past Board Member of Citizens for Community Values (now Center for Christian Virtue); Member of Warren Republican Party Central and Executive Committees; Past Chairman of Warren County Republican Party; Past President of Cincinnati Lawyers Division of the Federalist Society; Past Elder and Sunday School Teacher at Grace Chapel; former Mayor and Vice-Mayor of Mason and on Mason Council for 11 years.

Education: Miami University BA in Political Science; University of Cincinnati Law Degree

Current employment: Warren County Commissioner

Why are you seeking elected office: I would like to continue my service as a Warren County Commissioner. I have been active in public service for many years. I served for 11 years on Mason City Council and was the Vice Mayor and Mayor of Mason. I am running for my third term as a Warren County Commissioner. As a Commissioner, Warren County has improved its financial position. We have cut real estate taxes, controlled spending and made major capital improvements.

Why should voters elect you: The Warren County Commission oversees the fiscal health of the county. We have maintained a high level of county services while cutting real estate taxes every year since 2017. In 2021, the Commission enacted the largest one-year real estate tax cut of almost $47 million on taxes paid in 2022. The Commission has controlled spending giving the county a 2021 year-end cash balance of $56.9 M plus a $12 M reserve. The Commission built the largest capital improvement in county history by completing the new county jail in 2021 for $53 M which was $5M under budget. Moody’s Investor Service has awarded Warren County since 2017 the top triple A bond rating possible for a county (only two other Ohio counties have that rating). And US News and World Report in 2021 ranked Warren County as one of the best run counties in the country. And we will be debt free by 2023.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? My top priorities are to keep taxes as low as possible by controlling spending, to maintain a high level of county services and to encourage strong business development in the county.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I will ensure that our real estate taxes and sales taxes are as low as possible. We will continue to promote strong business development policies. And we will provide excellent public services with fair but low rates for those services.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I have been honored to serve my second term on the Warren County Commission. I would appreciate your vote so that I can continue to manage the county and maintain its excellent financial position with low taxes, great service and wonderful amenities.