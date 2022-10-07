Voters Guide: Hanseman vs. Jackson for Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge

Current employment: Judge, Court of Common Pleas of Montgomery County

Why are you seeking elected office: I am the current judge. It’s important for the county to have an experienced attorney in this important job and it’s an honor to have been appointed.

Why should voters elect you: I am a firm but fair judge who practiced law for 26 years before joining the court. Our court has a role in protecting the public from criminals who would otherwise hurt people or damage property. There are too many offenders who come back to court again and again, building up a criminal record that is never fully addressed until they finally take things too far. I still can’t believe it when I see a defendant’s record and they have already been convicted of, say, more than ten crimes, starting when they are juveniles, earning multiple misdemeanor convictions along the way and finally committing felonies. That is just unacceptable to me and I suspect that it’s unacceptable to most of the public. This job requires somebody with lots of legal experience, but also common sense.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? First, cases take too long to get to trial and that needs to be addressed. Second, probation is often appropriate but it often needs to be paired with some jail time. Finally, people on probation need to be given clear expectations as to what is acceptable behavior, and the consequences if they don’t comply.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I have accelerated how cases assigned to my docket are scheduled, especially civil litigation cases, such as personal injury claims. Regarding probation, I work with our dedicated probation officers on treatment plans for defendants, but often add a period of local jail time to the community sanctions, where appropriate. Finally, I have increased the use of “no breaks” status for criminals on probation. If they plead guilty and are put on probation, they are subject to numerous restrictions, such as curfews and staying away from drugs. If they violate those roles, the probation will be cancelled and jail or prison will usually be imposed. No Breaks means that even minor violations won’t be tolerated.

Anything else you would like voters to know? It’s a privilege and an honor to serve the public. Judges have to make a lot of decisions that affect people’s lives in a very direct and personal way. The public needs people in this job who have had a well-rounded legal career and a wide variety of experiences.

Angelina Jackson

Residence: Trotwood

Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: I currently serve as Chair of the City of Dayton’s Use of Force Committee. This committee is made up of community members and members of the Dayton Police Department and conducts ongoing review of police use of force data and policies. Previously, I volunteered as a member of the city’s police reform working groups, where I worked with community members and police officers to review the department’s use of force policies and practices. During this process, I researched and drafted recommendations to adopt use of force policies that are designed to minimize use of force and keep citizens and officers safer. I have also served as a volunteer attorney with the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project, where I represented victims of domestic violence in divorce proceedings free of charge. I am a member of the Dayton Bar Association, where I have served as a member of the board of trustees, a co-chair of the diversity committee, and an author of articles for Dayton Bar Briefs Magazine.

Education: B.A. English, Florida A&M University; Juris Doctor, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Current employment: I have been practicing law for 18 years. I am currently employed as an Assistant Montgomery County Public Defender, where I represent indigent clients in the municipal, common pleas and appellate courts of Montgomery County. Previously, I practiced in the civil litigation division of the law firm of Dinsmore & Shohl. Additionally, I served as Director of the Race & Justice Project at the Ohio Justice & Policy Center, where I litigated civil rights cases and criminal appeals and advocated for criminal justice reform. I was also employed at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, where I served as director of Public Service & Externships and Adjunct Professor.

Why are you seeking elected office: I am running for judge because I care about the health, well-being, and safety of our community and because I believe in the fair and equitable administration of justice. I believe that public defenders and civil rights attorneys have important and valuable professional experience that is largely absent from the current bench. I also believe that in order for people to have trust and confidence in the system, the bench must be truly representative of everyone it serves. My personal and professional background would bring much-needed diversity to the bench.

Why should voters elect you: I am running because judges play a critical role in the fair and equitable administration of justice. I have dedicated my career to upholding the constitutional rights of the most vulnerable members of our community, and I have witnessed firsthand the disparities that impact poor people and people of color. As a judge, I will be committed to accurately interpreting and applying the law, while remaining cognizant of the fact that racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities do exist in our current system. I will not be afraid to confront and consider this reality, and I will commit to treating everyone who appears before the court with the dignity and respect they are entitled to as a human being.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? We can reduce recidivism and keep our community safer by utilizing interventions that address structural barriers and the root causes of criminal behavior. If I am elected, my top three priorities would be to support: 1. the use of evidence-based therapeutic alternatives to incarceration, where legally appropriate; 2. increased efficiency and access to the court for all parties via remote technology, where appropriate; and 3. respect for the constitutional rights of victims.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I would address my priorities by: 1. supporting and advocating for the expansion of specialized dockets to address addiction, mental illness, and the special needs of women, young men of color, and veterans; 2. maximizing the use of available technology and looking for opportunities to incorporate new, cutting edge technology into court proceedings; and 3. monitoring the court’s proceedings to ensure compliance with Ohio’s Crime Victims Rights Law.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I am a Dayton native, a graduate of Dayton Public Schools, an HBCU graduate, and a mother of two school-aged daughters. I am a hard-working, open-minded and compassionate person, and I believe I would be a good judge. I encourage voters to check out my website at www.angelinaforjudge.com and to reach out to me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with any questions they may have!