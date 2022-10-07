Voters Guide: Lampton vs. Price for 70th Statehouse district in Greene County

Current employment: President, Brian Lampton Agency, Inc.

Why are you seeking elected office: I want to continue my service to the community.

Why should voters elect you: I am working to pass the distracted driving bill. There are far too many fatal accidents caused by distracted driving. I am also working on Jacob’s Law. This will create a public registry of convicted child abusers, so families can be aware of a new person entering the family dynamic. I am Pro Life, and Pro second amendment. I am also working to increase safety in our schools. We also need to do all we can to stop inflation and the current tax and spend Federal Government.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Passing the Distracted Driving bill. Passing Jacob’s Law, working on legislation for stronger safety for our kids in our public schools.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I have already introduce legislation for distracted driving and Jacob’s Law, I will work with my fellow legislators on the school safety issues.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I am proud to serve the good people of western Greene County. I have been a part of several good pieces of legislation that helped our military families by streamlining their school registration process, we protected living organ tissue donors from discrimination from life and health insurance companies, I cut the red tape and provided our county Auditors the ability to save taxpayers money when their properties are destroyed, among several other bills that have been signed into law.

Eric Price

Residence: Sugarcreek Township

Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: President of HQ/WPAFB and Prince Sultan AFB Kuwait Top 3; Assistant Coach Wee Eagles

Education: BS in Business at Park University

Current employment: Retired Air Force

Why are you seeking elected office: Extremism is trying to destroy our democratic republic. Rather than working towards the “more perfect Union” our Founding Fathers wrote about in our Constitution, there are folks trying to repeat the mistakes of our past.

Why should voters elect you: I’m the only candidate running for district 70 that’s sworn an oath to the Constitution. To support and defend it with my life. I believe in the power of those words to support every American. I also believe that the way our Constitution is being abused by those in power is wrong. I didn’t fight for this country just to see rights stripped away from citizens. Now, protecting those rights has become a state level battle I’m ready to fight.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Protecting kids in schools. Ending laws that endanger and force religious practices on all Ohioans. Ending corruption in the State House.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I plan on using my experience and expertise to develop policy that secures schools from active shooter threats. I have planned, exercised, evaluated and implemented antiterrorism plans that includes active shooter response in multiple environments.

Our draconian abortion laws currently force raped children and female cancer patients to seek treatment in other states. Since the determination of when life begins is currently a religious belief. Any laws denying life saving medical care to women based on their pregnancy status are unconstitutional. This forces a singular religious doctrine forced on all others that do not practice the same religion. It directly violates the US and Ohio constitutions.

Corruption is a huge problem in Ohio government. I’ve gone after and recovered funds from corrupt individuals when in the military already. I plan on using the office to ensure investigations are conducted on individuals who have benefited from ongoing corruption. Like many I believe where there is smoke there is fire so it’s clear to me that the First Energy scandal is just scraping the surface of the corrupt representation in Columbus.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I spent 25 years in the Air Force fighting for your freedoms and rights. I worked in law enforcement, sensitive weapons security, antiterrorism, active shooter defense planning, weapons employment and instructional systems design. I have co-authored doctrine for the most sensitive resources of American Military might.

Over the course of my career, I’ve been in charge of base security, sending troops to work presidential security, and the K-9 units that search for bombs and/or drugs. I’ve, personally, led presidential motorcades. When the need arose I partnered with other US military branches, as well as the militaries of other countries. My work in security went beyond people to include securing American financial resources. In my years of service I recovered stolen tax payer money and secured resources many times the annual Ohio budget.