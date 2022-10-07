Voters Guide: Rodriguez vs. King for 84th Ohio Statehouse district

Current employment: Coldwater Exempted Village Schools, Casa Rodriguez

Why are you seeking elected office: I am running to address and change social injustices in our society, create equitable public education funding, build strong first responders funding, and be part of leadership accountability to build a strong economical, healthy, and safe Ohio.

I am running to create and influence laws and policies that directly affect persons like me. Most elected officials in Columbus leadership have no idea what survival skills are needed for many Ohioans in their own district. I want to change the spectrum of leadership to be more inclusive and aware of who they are representing.

Why should voters elect you: If you are one of the many voices who seek a good job with a living wage, a safer environment for their families, great public education, and seek personal decision making in your healthcare in a fair and just society. I am like you.

If you are one of many working middle class who want a voice in Columbus, someone who understands and recognizes all personal histories, rich cultural diversity and the value all bring to Ohio, I am like you. Our voices matter and it is time to put the US back into ColumbUS!!

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? I support initiatives in (1) funding public schools to hire more educators, counselors, and social workers to address our young leaners’ needs in education, mental, and health issues especially in our students.

I have always felt that assured (2) collective bargaining rights will lead to better and/or improved policies of equal pay, anti-discrimination, workers’ rights and protections, and equal career advancement.

I believe in (3) reproductive freedom. Which is to say that women can decide, without government interference, reproductive choices, protections, and healthcare. Empowering women with protections of reproductive freedom without workplace repercussions breaks down barriers to career advancements and family planning for women.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities?

(1) When public education becomes a source of learning for young men and women to develop problem solving skills, critical thinking, and positive personal growth, they are more likely to develop confident economic security skills towards their way to creating their families. When our young adults are educated to understand the variety of policy issues that affect their future, education, and families, they better prepare and plan for financial futures, healthcare options, and retirement securities for themselves and their families.

(2) I have walked the picket line for several school districts. I have sat in many meetings to see their faces and hear their voices of fighting for rights and protections. I will fight for legislative language that will secure the rights to organize and support language that will protect those from retaliation from efforts of organizing.

(3) Healthy relationships, sex, and health education, for both men and women, begins in our public schools. Comprehensive sex education must include understanding one’s body and choices, family planning, sexually transmitted diseases, contraception use, and resource’s locations.

Anything else you would like voters to know? We are on the precipice of a great new beginning for democracy in Ohio. It is up to US to lead communities like ours to the great opportunities and pursuits of happiness. No citizen, given their socioeconomic class, the color of their skin, their religious beliefs, or who they love should have their right to vote suppressed, be denied healthcare funding, and drained of their economic security.

There is no greater nation than The United States of America and no better state than The Great State of Ohio, but we fail our citizens if we, as leaders, pursue individual monetary gain and place our very own personal ideological beliefs above all others.

Equality, equity, voting rights, safety, healthcare, economic stability, and education should be guaranteed for all Ohioans.

Now is the time to put the US in Columbus Leadership.

********************

Angela King

No response