Voters Guide: Turner vs. Esrati in race for Montgomery, Greene seat in Congress

Current employment: Chief Creative Officer, The Next Wave Marketing Innovation : owner

Why are you seeking elected office: Jan 6, 2021 made it clear that our country is divided and we need new leadership with new ideas. We need honest people who are good communicators, who can work with others to move our country forward. I believe in age limits for elected officials and appointed judges (70) and taking the money out of politics.

Why should voters elect you: Mike Turner hasn’t had a town hall in 20 years, he’s funded by 19 out of state Billionaires and is out of touch with the working class. I’ve been a Community Activist, Citizen Journalist, Neighborhood leader, and change agent in Dayton for the last 30 years. I know how to communicate with constituents and engage them daily (I’ve been doing daily (M-F) interactive livestreams on Youtube at 4pm for months now- and will continue once elected). I have new ideas on how to streamline government, tax collection, government funding, health care, and even our courts. It’s time to have leaders that work for us, not just for the base. People that know me will always say I’m the most honest person they know.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Restore Roe-v-Wade Nationally. Choice is a decision between a woman and her doctor.

Create a donor registration system to report in real time and make it clear who is buying your representative.

Responsible gun ownership.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Work with more senior representatives to help them craft more cohesive, understandable messaging. Find support to build a true national open source voter information system so that we can take the money out of politics. Teach others in Congress how to effectively communicate using modern technology to keep in touch with constituents.

Anything else you would like voters to know? Our government was built on trust and respect, it seems to have been squandered by people more interested in holding onto power, than using it for good. We need to build new systems for transparency and efficiency using modern technology to engage and lead for the people by the people. I’ve set up 2 non-profits over the last 5 years to explore new ways to elect people and to govern transparently. See www.modernpolicy.org and www.reconstructingdayton.org I see a different future for elections and how voters are informed and represented. It scares the pants off the establishment which has run party politics like a “friends and family plan.”

Mike Turner

No response