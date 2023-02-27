WACO Aircraft celebration and fly-in will mark 100 years in Troy

TROY — Plans are being made to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the WACO Aircraft company landing in Troy and the history of the manufacturing of planes for business, individuals and war efforts.
Organizers of the 100th anniversary celebration, which is set for the annual WACO Fly-In the weekend of Sept. 15-17, unveiled plans Thursday at the WACO Air Museum near Troy.
Activities will include a parade featuring WACO aircraft, a gathering of what organizers hope will be 100 WACOs at WACO Field, food trucks, a candy drop for children and a special evening featuring swing dance and music of the World War II era.
Among celebration partners will be Tourism Ohio, the Miami County Visitors Bureau and the National Aviation Heritage Area.
“We are fortunate to live in a region with rich aviation history and be able to welcome travelers from all over the world,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors Bureau, a celebration partner.
Since 2019, the WACO museum has drawn visitors from 44 states and 18 countries, she said.
Nancy Royer, executive director of the WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center, talked about the history of WACO, or the Weaver Aircraft Company.
WACO operations moved to Troy from Medina, Ohio, in 1923.
The move was due to the Dayton area being the “hub of aviation progress,” Royer said. In addition, the move brought closer access to surplus aircraft parts available in Dayton following World War I.
In the early 1920s, airplanes were being purchased for corporate use as well as by individuals. Troy became the top civil aircraft manufacturer until just before World War II, Royer said.
The company’s planes played a role in World War II, particularly gliders used on D-Day in Normandy.
WACOs also were used for crop dusters, barnstorming, transporting mail, air races and in air shows.
The WACO story is shared at the WACO Museum, and the organization has a learning center offering aviation and STEAM education (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).
More information on the celebration will be available as planning continues on the WACO website at wacoairmuseum.org
