WACO Aircraft celebration and fly-in will mark 100 years in Troy

Since 2019, the WACO museum has drawn visitors from 44 states and 18 countries, she said.

Nancy Royer, executive director of the WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center, talked about the history of WACO, or the Weaver Aircraft Company.

WACO operations moved to Troy from Medina, Ohio, in 1923.

The move was due to the Dayton area being the “hub of aviation progress,” Royer said. In addition, the move brought closer access to surplus aircraft parts available in Dayton following World War I.

In the early 1920s, airplanes were being purchased for corporate use as well as by individuals. Troy became the top civil aircraft manufacturer until just before World War II, Royer said.

The company’s planes played a role in World War II, particularly gliders used on D-Day in Normandy.

WACOs also were used for crop dusters, barnstorming, transporting mail, air races and in air shows.

The WACO story is shared at the WACO Museum, and the organization has a learning center offering aviation and STEAM education (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

More information on the celebration will be available as planning continues on the WACO website at wacoairmuseum.org

