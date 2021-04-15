X

Walk-ins, appointments available for COVID vaccine clinic in Miami County

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a clinic at InterCare Community Health Network, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Benton Harbor, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a clinic at InterCare Community Health Network, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Benton Harbor, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

By Kristen Spicker

Miami County Public Health is accepting walk-ins and appointments for a coronavirus vaccine clinic today in Troy.

Patients can schedule an appointment or stop by the clinic at Public Health from noon to 3:30 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered at the clinic. The vaccine has been authorized for people ages 18 and older.

To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.

Insurance is not required to be vaccinated, but anyone with insurance should have their information ready before registering.

Patients will receive a confirmation email from NoReply@mimiamcountyhealth.net. Check your inbox, junk and spam folders for the message.

