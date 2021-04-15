Walk-ins, appointments available for COVID vaccine clinic in Miami County

Miami County Public Health is accepting walk-ins and appointments for a coronavirus vaccine clinic today in Troy.
Patients can schedule an appointment or stop by the clinic at Public Health from noon to 3:30 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered at the clinic. The vaccine has been authorized for people ages 18 and older.
To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.
Insurance is not required to be vaccinated, but anyone with insurance should have their information ready before registering.
Patients will receive a confirmation email from NoReply@mimiamcountyhealth.net. Check your inbox, junk and spam folders for the message.