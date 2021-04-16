Walk-ins available at COVID vaccine clinic in Harrison Twp.

Anyone interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine can stop by Bethesda Temple in Harrison Twp. for a walk-in appointment today.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is administering the Pfizer vaccine until 4 p.m. at 3701 Salem Avenue.
The vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and older.
Registration is also open for two Pfizer vaccine clinics at the Dayton Convention Center on Saturday and Wednesday.
The Saturday clinic is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Wednesday clinic is from 1 to 6 p.m.
To register, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
The vaccine is available at no cost. Insurance is not required to get vaccinated.
For more information, visit https://www.phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates/439-covid-19-vaccination-information.