Walk-ins welcome at 2 COVID vaccine clinics next week in Miami County

Registration is open for two Miami County Public Health coronavirus vaccine clinics next week in Troy.
Walk-ins also will be welcome for the clinics that will administer the Moderna COVID vaccine to anyone 18 or older.
The clinic times and locations are:
- Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Miami County Fairgrounds - Duke Building. 650 N County Road 25A, Troy.
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the new MCPH clinic, Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy.
To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.