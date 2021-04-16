X

Walk-ins welcome at 2 COVID vaccine clinics next week in Miami County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 41 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Registration is open for two Miami County Public Health coronavirus vaccine clinics next week in Troy.

Walk-ins also will be welcome for the clinics that will administer the Moderna COVID vaccine to anyone 18 or older.

The clinic times and locations are:

  • Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Miami County Fairgrounds - Duke Building. 650 N County Road 25A, Troy.
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the new MCPH clinic, Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy.

To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.