Walk-ins welcome at COVID clinics tomorrow and next week in Troy

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 17 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Registration is open now to receive vaccines Saturday and Thursday.

Registration is open now for two Miami County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics, but walk-ins will be welcome.

The clinics on Saturday and Thursday will offer the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to anyone 18 or older.

To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccination hotline at 937-573-3461.

The clinics are at the following hours:

  • 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, at the MCPH COVID-19 Clinic at Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy.
  • 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the MCPH COVID-19 Clinic at Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy.

In Miami County, there have been 76 new COVID-19 cases since April 23, which brings the total case number since the pandemic began to 10,611 with 573 hospitalizations, 217 deaths and 10,300 presumed recovered, according to health department data.

