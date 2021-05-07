Walk-ins welcome at COVID clinics tomorrow and next week in Troy

Registration is open now for two Miami County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics, but walk-ins will be welcome.
The clinics on Saturday and Thursday will offer the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to anyone 18 or older.
To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccination hotline at 937-573-3461.
The clinics are at the following hours:
- 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, at the MCPH COVID-19 Clinic at Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy.
- 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the MCPH COVID-19 Clinic at Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy.
In Miami County, there have been 76 new COVID-19 cases since April 23, which brings the total case number since the pandemic began to 10,611 with 573 hospitalizations, 217 deaths and 10,300 presumed recovered, according to health department data.