Walmart plans $75M remodel of some, but not all, local stores

The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which being a delivery in two hours. Additionally, Walmart plans make its Walmart+ membership available to additional customers. The membership includes free shipping with no minimum purchase price, free delivery from stores with a $35 minimum purchase, a discount on fuel, plus music and streaming subscriptions.

“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today and, in the future,” said Jessica Villanueva, regional general manager at Walmart. “These stores serve a substantial number of rural communities, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play an important role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”