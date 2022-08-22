Walmart plans $75M remodel of some, but not all, local stores

Walmart on Monday announced plans to spend $75 million remodeling 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Beavercreek, Moraine, Englewood, and Springfield.
The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which being a delivery in two hours. Additionally, Walmart plans make its Walmart+ membership available to additional customers. The membership includes free shipping with no minimum purchase price, free delivery from stores with a $35 minimum purchase, a discount on fuel, plus music and streaming subscriptions.
“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today and, in the future,” said Jessica Villanueva, regional general manager at Walmart. “These stores serve a substantial number of rural communities, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play an important role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”
In addition to providing more emphasis on Walmart’s pickup and delivery services, the remodeled stores will offer more self-checkout stations and an overall updated appearance throughout the store. Examples of some of the physical changes to stores will be new paint, signage, lighting and flooring; updated bathrooms and rooms for nursing mothers, Vision Centers, and expansion of departments, such as offering summer merchandise year-round.
Walmart will also offer Walmart Pay as a touchless payment option.
Walmart has 21 supercenters and four Sam’s Clubs in West Central Ohio, employing over 1,000 individuals with an average pay of $17.28 an hour. The complete list of the 12 stores that will be remodeled include:
• 3360 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek
• 1701 W. Dorothy Ln., Moraine
• 7725 Hoke Rd., Englewood
• 2100 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield
• 1840 East U.S. Highway 36, Urbana
• 2400 Michigan St., Sidney
• 2281 U.S. Highway 68 S., Bellefontaine
• 1501 Wagner Ave., Greenville
• 2825 Progress Way, Wilmington
• 2500 Tiffin Ave., Findlay
• 2450 Allentown Rd., Lima
• 1950 Havemann Rd., Celina
Walmart will hold reopening ceremonies for each of the remodeled stores. The reopening ceremonies have already taken place for Greenville, Sidney, and Lima this year.
About the Author