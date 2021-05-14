Walmart theft: Franklin police chase suspects on I-75, ending in crash, arrest on James H. McGee in Dayton

The driver, Rolando Caldwell, 39, of Dayton, was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Dayton, and that Caldwell had warrants out of Dayton for abduction, theft, and several felony drug possession charges.

The passenger, Kirsten Watts, 31, was taken into custody without incident and found to have a theft warrant out of Miamisburg.

Caldwell was charged with failure to comply, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is being held at the Warren County Jail on $60,000 bond pending his court appearance at 1 p.m. today.

This was the second pursuit by Franklin police in as many days. On Wednesday night, police pursued the vehicle around Franklin, through Carlisle, and into Middletown.

The driver, Robert Theodore Harsh, 54,of Middletown, was arrested without incident.

Harsh has warrants from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County, Ind.

Harsh was charged with failure to comply, a fourth-degree felony, and felony obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $35,000 bond.

Harsh is scheduled to appear in Franklin Municipal Court at 1 p.m. today.