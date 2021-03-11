Walmart to begin offering COVID vaccines throughout the Miami Valley Saturday

Walmart will begin administering coronavirus vaccines at multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley on Saturday.
Patients can sign up for appointments starting today at www.Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
The vaccine will be available at the following locations:
- Walmart Supercenter, 6244 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
- Walmart Supercenter, 70 Hospitality Drive, Xenia
- Walmart Supercenter, 200 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield
- Walmart Supercenter, 7725 Hoke Road, Englewood
- Walmart Supercenter, 5720 College Corner Pike, Oxford
- Walmart Supercenter, 100A E. Washington Jackson Road, Eaton
- Sam’s Club, 1111 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
Insurance is not required and the vaccines are free. Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled while patients are at their first appointment.
“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”
As of today, Ohioans ages 50 and older and those with end-stage renal disease or type 2 diabetes are eligible to be vaccinated.
Last week, vaccination was also expanded to law enforcement and corrections offices, child care and funeral service workers, people with type 1 diabetes or ALS, bone marrow transplant recipients and pregnant people.