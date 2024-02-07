Wanted duo arrested in Beavercreek after fleeing Dayton traffic stop

When police attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, according to Dayton police.

OSHP had an aviation unit in the area for an unrelated incident and took over the pursuit.

The vehicle recached speeds of more than 100 mph before stopping in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek, according to police.

A 30-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were arrested nearby and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The woman was identified as the driver of the vehicle and the man reportedly had multiple warrants, including one for having weapons while under disability.

