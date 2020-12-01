Wanted man accused of ramming woman’s car with 8-year-old boy inside

Damitree McComb, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him Tuesday on two counts of felonious assault.

A woman told Dayton police that she was headed east on West Siebenthaler Avenue around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 19 when McComb was driving behind her and began striking the rear of her vehicle an unknown number of times, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.