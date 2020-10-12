Warmer temps to end, frost possible, and peak fall colors arrive

Mostly sunny skies return Friday, but the high will reach only 54.

Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, the NWS predicts lows that could reach near 32 degrees, bringing the “potential for frost or freeze conditions.”

Mostly sunny skies are predicted Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

That weekend weather might make it perfect for hikes or drives to look at fall leaves in southwest Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports the state is near peak fall colors.

The NWS said the weather has played a key role in how vibrant the colors are.

“Because we have had numerous days with sunshine, slightly drier-than-normal conditions, and seasonable temperatures, this year’s fall foliage colors are bound to be even more vibrantly colorful than normal,” the NWS said.