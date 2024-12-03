Warren County Children Services notified after infant left at fire department

Lebanon police and fire crews responded shortly after the alarm was received and the infant was taken immediately by fire officials to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, police said in a news release.

Messages left with Lebanon police were not immediately returned and attempts to reach Warren County Children Services have not been successful.

Under Ohio law, a parent may voluntarily deliver their child who is not older than 30 days, with no intent to return for the child, in various ways, according to police.

They include a peace officer, a hospital employee or an emergency medical service worker by calling 9-1-1 and staying with the child until those officials arrive, police said.

Another option is a newborn safety incubator provided by specified authorities, according to police.