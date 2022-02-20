Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Warren County church to expand its campus

The blue box on this aerial photo of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church campus illustrates the location of a new 9,730 square-foot parish center will be located. The Lebanon Planning Commission approved the project to move forward. The parish will also build a new playground on the site. The sanctuary is on the right, parallel to North Broadway, and the school is in the middle of the campus. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

caption arrowCaption
The blue box on this aerial photo of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church campus illustrates the location of a new 9,730 square-foot parish center will be located. The Lebanon Planning Commission approved the project to move forward. The parish will also build a new playground on the site. The sanctuary is on the right, parallel to North Broadway, and the school is in the middle of the campus. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

Local News
By , Staff Writer
31 minutes ago

LEBANON — St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church plans to build a new parish center on its campus.

St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church received approval from Lebanon Planning Commission to construct a new 9,730-square-foot parish center that will be located west of the school and connected with a covered walkway. The campus is located at 20 DeSales Avenue.

Chris Hinkel, president of Dryden Builders of Dayton, said the estimated cost of the project would be $2.6 million.

Hinkel said “permit applications would be submitted to Warren County by the end of the week. We hope to start construction by April 1.”

The new parish center will face DeSales Avenue and will contain offices, a conference room, and a 1,933 square-foot gathering area, according to documents submitted to the city. Officials said the building materials will match the new church building materials and would include a courtyard between the buildings.

In addition to the new parish center, a 40-foot by 40-foot playground will be constructed in the area where a baseball field is now located and new fencing will be installed as part of the project.

The church and school were dedicated in 1961 on the nearly 10-acre site. In 2013, the new 11,450 square foot sanctuary and associated site amenities were completed, including a parking lot expansion in anticipation of this project.

In Other News
1
10 projects helping build up the Dayton area
2
Kratom: What it is and should it be regulated in Ohio?
3
COVID boosters: Who should get them and when?
4
Check out how much homes in your area have sold for recently
5
Water and gas line break in Franklin fixed

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top