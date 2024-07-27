Warren County city ranked in Top 50 on Fortune’s Best Places to Live For Families

This isn’t the first time Mason made the list. Mason was ranked number four in 2022 — making this the second time in three years the city has made the top 50.

Over the past 13 years, the population size has increased by 332%.

Fortune said Mason made the list because it is a family-friendly area with well-regarded public schools that have a high graduation rate, good nursing homes and “relatively affordable” housing options.

“Attom puts the median sale price for a single-family home at $397,661,” Fortune said.

Fortune said it’s also a great place for entrepreneurs and corporate workers.

“It’s home to the headquarters of LensCrafters and the Procter & Gamble Mason Business Center, which includes main offices for P&G subdivisions like oral care and pet care,” Fortune said. “The city’s downtown area also has a thriving small-business community, great for aspiring small-business owners and patrons alike.”

Greater Cincinnati’s major tennis tournament, The Cincinnati Open, will also return to Mason in August. The tournament will be held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center for its 125th year.

The center was upgraded for the 2023 tournament, adding a new fan zone that added green space, shade coverings, an entertainment stage and a kid zone, in addition to more interactive areas with players. The center will be upgraded again this year and the tournament and facilities redesign expand to include two new hospitality areas and practice courts.

The tournament is set to stay in Mason for at least another 25 years.

Mason is also home to family favorites like Great Wolf Lodge and Kings Island — two great places for parents to take their kids for a day out.