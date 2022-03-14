Warren County: King Avenue in Kings Mills to close for 2 days during daytime hours

Students recognized by the Miamisburg Art Gallery

The Miamisburg Art Gallery is hosting its 31st annual student art show now through March 26 and features student artists from schools, including Carlisle, Franklin, Madison, Miamisburg, Springboro, Valley View, John Lazares Warren County Alternative School, and Waynesville.

There are 48 Franklin High School art students participating in the art exhibition at the Miamisburg Art Gallery as talented student artists from various high schools across Warren, Montgomery, Butler and Hamilton counties. Ribbons were awarded across eight categories and FHS art students took home 12 ribbons.

Students recognized include:

President’s Award: Arabella Llyod.

Arabella Llyod. Portraiture Category: Rachel O’Bryan, first place; and Kaley Booth, honorable mention.

Rachel O’Bryan, first place; and Kaley Booth, honorable mention. Figures Category: Natalie Reed, first place; Lexi Moore, fourth place and honorable mention; and Tori Brown, honorable mention.

Natalie Reed, first place; Lexi Moore, fourth place and honorable mention; and Tori Brown, honorable mention. 3D Category: Ayana Kazymbekova, third place; Kierra Harris, third place; and Grace Abner, honorable mention.

Ayana Kazymbekova, third place; Kierra Harris, third place; and Grace Abner, honorable mention. Geometric and Other: Arabella Lloyd, second place.

Arabella Lloyd, second place. Still Life: Rachel O’Bryan, second place.

Each district will have a special night; Franklin’s is 5:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday.

The gallery is at 16 N. Main St., Miamisburg. STAFF REPORT

LOCAL

Send your news to the Dayton Daily News

The Local Focus section of the Dayton Daily News is about news in your community that is important to you. To have a community news item included, email the information to: news@daytondailynews.com.