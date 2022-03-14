Warren County: King Avenue in Kings Mills to close for 2 days during daytime hours

The Warren County Engineer’s Office will be closing King Avenue, at College Street, in Kings Mills starting Thursday for two days during the daytime hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
The closure is for the Warren County Water Department to tie into the existing watermain. This project is being constructed by Barrett Paving Materials.
The detour for the closure will utilize Grandin Road, Ohio 48, Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road and Columbia Road.
For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at 513-695-3301. STAFF REPORT
FRANKLIN
Students recognized by the Miamisburg Art Gallery
The Miamisburg Art Gallery is hosting its 31st annual student art show now through March 26 and features student artists from schools, including Carlisle, Franklin, Madison, Miamisburg, Springboro, Valley View, John Lazares Warren County Alternative School, and Waynesville.
There are 48 Franklin High School art students participating in the art exhibition at the Miamisburg Art Gallery as talented student artists from various high schools across Warren, Montgomery, Butler and Hamilton counties. Ribbons were awarded across eight categories and FHS art students took home 12 ribbons.
Students recognized include:
- President’s Award: Arabella Llyod.
- Portraiture Category: Rachel O’Bryan, first place; and Kaley Booth, honorable mention.
- Figures Category: Natalie Reed, first place; Lexi Moore, fourth place and honorable mention; and Tori Brown, honorable mention.
- 3D Category: Ayana Kazymbekova, third place; Kierra Harris, third place; and Grace Abner, honorable mention.
- Geometric and Other: Arabella Lloyd, second place.
- Still Life: Rachel O’Bryan, second place.
Each district will have a special night; Franklin’s is 5:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday.
The gallery is at 16 N. Main St., Miamisburg. STAFF REPORT
