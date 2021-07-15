Warren County retirement community to build more single ranch homes for seniors

Otterbein SeniorLife, the expansive, continuing care retirement community located outside of Lebanon in Warren County, is in the process of adding new ranch homes to their independent living inventory.
Two different open floor plans options are being built due to the high demand for this style of home on the Turtlecreek Twp. campus off Ohio 741.
“Otterbein is dedicated to the enhancement of the quality of life and holistic growth of older persons,” said Anna Gallagher, Otterbein SeniorLife’s marketing director. “We have continued to expand services to accommodate all the needs of those we serve.”
Gallagher said, “We continue to receive a high level of interest in our ranch home product and so we are excited to see the construction of these new homes.”
Otterbein SeniorLife, which is one of this region’s largest retirement communities, hosts 540 independent living homes and apartments, 67 assisted living apartments, and 154 health care suites. There are 79 ranch homes that have been constructed, she said.
Gallagher said Otterbein Senior Life has completed three new ranch houses and are in the process of adding three more starting at the end of July. She said the groundbreaking for the next round of houses has been delayed due to construction material shortages. Gallagher said the campus is infilling the current inventory of ranch houses. The homes are leased to the residents, she said.
She said the ranch homes are between 1,300 and 1,500 square-feet and feature two bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, and an open floor plan with a kitchen, living, dining, family rooms.
The new construction is part of Otterbein SeniorLife’s master plan which is re-evaluated about every five years, she said.
Gallagher said Otterbein SeniorLife is also considering the construction of additional apartments in 2022 or 2023.
“We are excited about the new construction and the new residents that it will bring to our beautiful community,” said Kendra Couch, Otterbein SeniorLife executive director.