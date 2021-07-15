Warren County retirement community to build more single ranch homes for seniors

Gallagher said Otterbein Senior Life has completed three new ranch houses and are in the process of adding three more starting at the end of July. She said the groundbreaking for the next round of houses has been delayed due to construction material shortages. Gallagher said the campus is infilling the current inventory of ranch houses. The homes are leased to the residents, she said.

She said the ranch homes are between 1,300 and 1,500 square-feet and feature two bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, and an open floor plan with a kitchen, living, dining, family rooms.

The new construction is part of Otterbein SeniorLife’s master plan which is re-evaluated about every five years, she said.

Gallagher said Otterbein SeniorLife is also considering the construction of additional apartments in 2022 or 2023.

“We are excited about the new construction and the new residents that it will bring to our beautiful community,” said Kendra Couch, Otterbein SeniorLife executive director.