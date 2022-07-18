BreakingNews
Reds draft 17-year-old third baseman considered a top-10 prospect
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Warren County tourism industry hit record high in 2021

The red and blue Racer roller coasters at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio.

Combined ShapeCaption
The red and blue Racer roller coasters at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio.

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Warren County’s robust tourism economy just hit a new industry high.

According to a new study released by Tourism Economics and TourismOhio, tourism in “Ohio’s Largest Playground” accounted for a record $1.45 billion in economic impact in 2021. That figure is a 34.3% increase over 2020 and an 8.5% increase from 2019, Warren County’s previous record. It also represents a significant resurgence for Warren County tourism following COVID-19′s worldwide impact on the travel and tourism industry.

ExploreKings Island emerges from pandemic resilient, ready to build on 50-year legacy

“The early days of the pandemic were among the most challenging times the tourism industry has ever faced, not just here in Warren County but across the state, the nation and around the world. But as soon as it was safe to travel again we saw a surge of visitors into Warren County,” said Phillip S. Smith, president & CEO of the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “While we still have plenty of work to do to get our region’s tourism economy entirely back to full strength, we’re encouraged by this study and are excited about the promising days ahead.”

ExplorePHOTOS: Follow Kings Island’s growth in 25 images

In all, nearly 12 million people visited Warren County’s various events and attractions in 2021, generating $842 million in direct visitor spending. Top areas of that visitor spending included recreation, retail, transportation, lodging and food & beverage.

Warren County is home to a number of attractions including Kings Island, Great Wolf Lodge, the Western & Southern Open, Miami Valley Gaming, Caesar Creek State Park and the Warren County Sports Park at Union Village.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Large Kettering building demolished; senior housing...
2
Traffic enforcement efforts scheduled for state Route 48 today
3
County to install larger water lines for Riverside homes near...
4
West Carrollton to put energy aggregation program on November ballot
5
Xenia STEAM school delays opening until ‘23-’24 school year

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top