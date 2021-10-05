Warren County United Way, Community Services searching for new leadership

In July 2019, Reid agreed to a two-year contract with Warren County Community Services as its executive director/CEO, while continuing to serve as president/CEO of the local United Way.

At that time, both nonprofit boards felt this was a good way to streamline services and reduce any duplication of services as well as saving money by having one administrator. WCCS provided 65% of his salary and benefits and UWWC covered the remaining 35%, according to the agreement.

Reid, a native of Lancaster, Ohio, had been with the United Way of Warren County for more than 10 years after that board let go of his predecessor. He previously held leadership positions with the Salvation Army of Greater Columbus, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Maryland Chapter and the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore in Salisbury, Md., prior to joining the United Way of Warren County.

Brodi Conover, a local attorney who is serving as the United Way’s board secretary, said the agreement to share an administrator expired in June. He also declined to comment about the separation of Reid from UWWC.

“He did a lot of great things for us,” Conover said. “Right now, we’re exploring the future of our organization and doing our best to serve the community.”

Conover said the board was proud of the work that has been done with workforce development over the past few years. He said the board is searching for a new administrator and until then, the board will be involved in week to week operations.

He said the Warren County nonprofit is not in discussions to merge with another larger United Way organization. Last week, the Cincinnati United Way announced it transferred its Middletown area office to the Butler County United Way.

Conover said the 2021 annual fundraising campaign has already started. “We’re hopeful for a strong campaign with our corporate partners so we can help support our local partner agencies.”

Tricia Huxsoll, UWWC operations director, said the campaign started Sept. 1.

“Our target completion date is Oct. 31,” she said. We encourage the campaigns to to be done by the then, but we are flexible with our companies. We did not set a campaign goal this year due to the effects of COVID on the campaign last year. We just weren’t sure what it would be like with COVID this year and weren’t real comfortable guessing.”