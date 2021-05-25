dayton-daily-news logo
X

Washington-Centerville library plans to place levy before voters in fall election

The Washington-Centerville Public Library plans to place a levy before voters this fall. FILE
The Washington-Centerville Public Library plans to place a levy before voters this fall. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 33 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

The Washington-Centerville Public Library plans to place a levy before voters this fall.

The library’s board of trustees recently approved a resolution to put a 3.0 mills renewal continuous levy on the Nov. 2 ballot, it was announced Tuesday.

ExploreTRAFFIC: Ohio 48 work in Centerville expected to slow traffic

The levy to support current operating expenses will generate about $5 million in revenue annually with no tax increase, according to the announcement.

Currently, the owner of a Centerville/Washington Twp. home assessed at $100,000 pays fewer than $75 annually for the library’s levy.

The current 3.0 mills operating levy was passed in 2011 and is set to expire at the end of this year, officials said.

ExploreBUSINESS: Large Centerville trenches part of 14-mile pipeline work impacting homes in 2 counties

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top