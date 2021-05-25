Washington-Centerville library plans to place levy before voters in fall election

The Washington-Centerville Public Library plans to place a levy before voters this fall.
The library’s board of trustees recently approved a resolution to put a 3.0 mills renewal continuous levy on the Nov. 2 ballot, it was announced Tuesday.
The levy to support current operating expenses will generate about $5 million in revenue annually with no tax increase, according to the announcement.
Currently, the owner of a Centerville/Washington Twp. home assessed at $100,000 pays fewer than $75 annually for the library’s levy.
The current 3.0 mills operating levy was passed in 2011 and is set to expire at the end of this year, officials said.