Washington Twp. firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications

The Washington Twp. and Centerville community is mourning the death of a longtime firefighter who died Thursday morning of complications due to the coronavirus.
Lt. Jeff Guernsey is survived by his wife, four children and two grandchildren.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Guernsey family. Their grief is unimaginable and our hearts go out to them,” Jesse Lightle, township administrator, stated in a release from the township.
Guernsey started his career in 1990 with the Washington Twp. Fire Department, which provides EMS and fire protection to the township and city of Centerville. Before that he served in the U.S. Navy.
Our Brother, Jeff Guernsey was called home today, after battling this virus. He leaves behind a wife, 4 children and 2 grandchildren. Jeff was the kind of person you’d be lucky to call a friend. We have lost a truly amazing man. Rest easy Brother. @IAFFNewsDesk @Ohio_pro_ffs— Washington Twp. Professional FF’s Local 3369 (@IAFF3369) December 3, 2020
“Washington Twp. has lost a truly remarkable person,” Fire Chief Scott Kujawa stated. “Jeff could make any of us smile. He was never happier than when talking about his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an incredible friend and colleague and words can’t express how much we will all miss him.”
Guernsey also served on the Washington Twp. honor guard.
Arrangements are pending, according to the township.
