Washington Twp. trustee winner Lunne focused on development; park levy passes

Tuesday’s election winner of a spot on the Washington Twp. Board of Trustees said he plans to keep development in line.

Brian Lunne earned 48.2% of the vote, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections, outpacing runners up Keith Weiskittle, Scott Colwell, David Cordonnier, who earned 18.8%, 16.7% and 16.4% of the vote, respectively.

Lunne, who will replace outgoing trustee Dale Berry, joined Washington Twp.’s Zoning Commission in 2019. He said the first thing he wants to tackle as trustee is keeping development “in line” with lower density and more green space.

“I moved here over 20 years ago for a larger lot, larger-space community (where) homes are spread out,” he said. “It’s just a great place to raise a family, that’s why I moved here.”

He also said he wants to ensure the township continues support of police, fire, property maintenance, and public service in a financially responsible manner, works to carefully develop available housing and fosters collaboration with neighboring communities while keeping the township’s best interests at heart.

Lunne, who has owned a Kettering-based landscaping company for more than 30 years, said he was “elated” to have won.

“I’m somewhat surprised about ... how much I won by, but I put in a ton of time and a huge effort ... and it was exciting,” he said. “I learned a lot and I’ve got a lot to learn still.”

Voters approve replacement park levy

Centerville-Washington Park District’s 1.0-mill replacement levy sailed to victory Tuesday by a 58-to-42 ratio.

The levy will replace a 0.9-mill levy set to expire in 2024, a measure that was originally approved by voters in 2004 and renewed in 2014. It will generate a little over $2 million in revenue, which will provide funding for facility upkeep, while adding various requested improvements, according to CWPD.

Homeowners will now pay $35 a year per $100,000 of home value, versus the $21.67 per $100K that had been the case, the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office confirmed.

“We are appreciative of the community’s continued support of and trust in the Centerville-Washington Park District,” said Kristen Marks, executive director for the park district. “We will continue to use tax dollars responsibly to protect the community’s green spaces and provide top-notch facilities, special events, camps and programs.”

The park district’s primary source of revenue is from property tax levies provided by Centerville and Washington Twp. residents. It does not receive operating monies from the city of Centerville, Washington Twp., Montgomery County or Five Rivers MetroParks, according to the district.