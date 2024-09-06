Washington Twp. woman gets nearly 5 years for 2022 head-on crash that seriously injured 3

Sept 6, 2024
A woman convicted of impaired driving in a December 2022 head-on crash that seriously injured three people in Washington Twp. was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Brittany Anne Stewart, 33, of Washington Twp. was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof to a combined four years, 11 months in the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville after she pleaded guilty July 17 to felonious assault, two counts of vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI count via a bill of information.

Her license also was suspended for three years, according to sentencing documents filed Friday.

Stewart was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala east on West Spring Valley Pike just before 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11, 2022, when she crossed the center line near South Normandy Lane and collided with a 2001 Lexus RX headed in the opposite direction, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Lexus, a 64-year-old Washington Twp. man, was taken with serious injuries to Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

His two passengers, an 88-year-old man and his 87-year-old wife of Centerville, also suffered serious injuries and were taken to Kettering Health Main.

Stewart suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Main.

Stewart’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash and she tested positive for cocaine in her system, according to her indictment.

