WATCH: Body cam released of Miami Twp. cop accused of threatening fireworks group with rifle

On July 6, Perry Twp. police responded to the 12000 block of Old Dayton Road just after 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

Body camera footage showed officers speaking to a group of people who said they were putting on a firework show when a man, later identified as Etter, reportedly threatened them with a gun.

Credit: RED BRICKS PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RED BRICKS PHOTOGRAPHY

“The guy right here, he came over here raising hell, cussing. He’s a military vet; he hates fireworks — it brings back old memories. He’s got an AR on him. He scrunched down and aimed it at us, and we all took off running,” one man said.

Another man claimed Etter was on his property firing his gun.

When police spoke to Etter, he claimed he had a rifle slung on his back, but it never came off his back.

He also said he asked the group to point the fireworks in a different direction because he feared they would set his field on fire.

Officers asked Etter why he brought a gun when he went to talk to the group. Etter replied he didn’t know them.

Asked how much he had to drink, Etter told police “maybe four or five.”

Police told Etter they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and that he knows, as a police officer, that he cannot carry a firearm while intoxicated.

“I just wanted to sleep dude,” Etter said. “I just wanted to go to bed.”

The lieutenant also said he’s lost friends and it’s hard to continue to hear the bangs.

“But you understand just as well as I do that you can’t do what you did,” an officer told Etter.

“But I didn’t go over there and threaten anybody,” Etter responded. “It (the rifle) was slung on my back.”

“Well, I’m getting conflicting stories then,” the officer answered.

Police ultimately told both parties to go their separate ways and not to have any additional contact with each other for the night.

The Miami Twp. Police Department placed Etter on paid administrative earlier this month as a result of his pending criminal court case, a township spokeswoman said.

“MTPD will conduct an independent internal investigation of this incident while waiting on the outcome of the pending alleged criminal charges,” the spokeswoman said. “The department will have no further statement at this time, as we cannot comment on personnel matters.”

It’s the second time Etter has been on leave this year. The 24-year MTPD veteran was previously placed on paid administrative leave in February after being accused of violating police department general orders and the township’s personnel policies.

A hearing on the matter occurred in March. In April, Miami Twp.’s Board of Trustees took action against Etter for two of the four internal disciplinary charges he faced, clearing him on the other two charges. Township documents said Etter failed to follow up on a harassment claim and indicated an intent to retaliate against an employee.

Trustees administered a disciplinary penalty of an unpaid suspension for 30 calendar days and an immediate demotion to the position of lieutenant with no ability to serve in an acting capacity above that rank.

On July 9, Etter pleaded not guilty to all charges. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.