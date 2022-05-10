BreakingNews
WATCH: Body cameras show deadly I-75 shooting
Moraine police today released body camera footage of a crash investigation on Interstate 75 in which officers later fired nine shots at man who reportedly pointed a gun at police and disobeyed commands to drop it.

The 27-year-old man, Elijah Isham, was inside his crashed and overturned vehicle aa officers issued 41 commands for him to drop the weapon, Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson said.

Isham was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Sgt. Ken Lloyd and Officer Jerome Klemmensen were identified as the officers who fired their weapons. They are on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

“This went from a simple crash to a deadly force situation very quickly,” Richardson said last week.

The officers asked about less-lethal options available, but neither they nor an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper assisting at the crash scene had access to less lethal means, the chief said.

Isham had a .44-caliber revolver that appeared to be a reproduction Civil War era Remington revolver.

Police and fire crews responded at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 north near Dryden Road. When they arrived they found one vehicle was on its top and a second in a ditch.

“The suspect had a gun, pointed the firearm at the officers, officers shot the suspect. The officers then immediately secured the weapon and called for the medics to come in and help,” Richardson said. “Officers attempted to engage the suspect for approximately 5 minutes. They gave him, we counted 41 commands over that 5 minutes to put the gun down, which he ignored.”

