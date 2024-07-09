WATCH: Dash cam footage shows multi-city chase with Dayton shooting suspect end in crash

An 18-year-old woman and 8-month-old boy were also in the SUV during the chase.

Around 6:30 p.m. on June 23, police responded to reports of a person firing a gun at the U.S. 35 and South Gettysburg Avenue ramp. One of the callers had a vehicle that appeared to be shot, Bauer said.

Officers were able to identify the suspect, who was found later driving the same SUV.

He fled from police, resulting in a pursuit, Bauer said.

“The suspect drove in an unsafe manner and later the driver fired a shotgun into the air out of the vehicle,” he added. “The vehicle crashed near I-75 and state Route 725 into another vehicle, causing injuries to a bystander.”

The 46-year-old female driver of the bystander vehicle was taken to Kettering Health Miamisburg with minor injuries, according to a crash report. No other injuries were reported.

The woman also had two 4-year-old boys and a 1-year-old boy in the vehicle.

Video footage showed the chase begin after police saw the SUV on Wayne Avenue in Dayton. Officers followed the vehicle onto Wyoming Street as the chase made its way through Dayton. While heading east on Wyoming Street an officer can be heard saying speeds were approximately 70 mph.

While on Beatrice Drive near Waneta Avenue in Riverside a second officer says the suspect fired shot out the window.

The chase eventually continued onto Interstate 75 South before going through the Dayton Mall parking lot in Miami Twp. After crashing on state Route 725 near the I-75 South exit, the suspect attempted to flee on foot.

He was arrested by police shortly after.