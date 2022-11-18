WATCH: How water aerobics can help you manage joint pain during exercise

Kim Sheehan, Senior Health and Wellness Director with the Greater Dayton YMCA, tells us about the benefits of water aerobics, and the different types of water exercise classes you can experience. From cardiovascular endurance to strength training, you can reap the benefits of traditional fitness center, but in the water.
Watch the rest of our Virtual Event Series: November 2022, where we sat down with local experts to discuss the myths around dietary supplements, what is an internist physician, options with life insurance, and the sale-leaseback option for your home. You can watch the entire video by clicking here.
For more information on In Your Prime, special content from the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, focused on what you need to know about growing older in our community: staying healthy, navigating Medicare, caring for your family, and enjoying your time – sign up for our In Your Prime newsletter here.