WATCH: Police consider tougher penalties after car stunts hit Dayton streets

In a presentation to the Dayton City Commission on Wednesday night, Dayton police Major Jason Hall said reckless operation is a minor misdemeanor violation in the city, which means it is not an arrestible offense.

“The statutes available to us don’t always provide a deterrent factor that is necessary,” he said.

He said the city might want to consider increasing the penalty to a fourth-degree misdemeanor, like Columbus did, which means violators would face arrest.

Hall said the city could look at enhanced penalties, such as increased fines and seizures of vehicles involved in these types of activities.

During his presentation, Hall played video clips that have been widely seen and shared online that show street takeovers, including a couple that occurred in downtown about 1 a.m. Sunday.

But he also played video clips from car sideshow activities that he says took place back on the Fourth of July holiday.

Video of a “car meet-up” at Gettysburg Plaza on 2100 block of Gettysburg Avenue show cars and trucks doing donuts and burnouts, with passengers hanging out the windows as fireworks explode overhead and in the background.

One car careens around the parking lot with three people hanging out the windows, while two passengers sit in the open trunk and one person is crouched under the hood, which is propped open.

Clouds of burning rubber hang over a circle of spectators, who snapped photographs and recorded videos with their phones.

Online videos viewed by the Dayton Daily News show cars performing many types of illegal stunt driving, just feet from spectators and other vehicles in parking lots, intersections and roadways across the Dayton area.

Part of the thrill of the spectacle appears to be how close the vehicles come to the crowd, without any barriers or other types of protection.

Some spectators have to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Hall said a large number of these activities took place last summer, especially along Gettysburg Avenue.

Videos on YouTube also show cars doing stunts in a parking lot on the 3100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

But the city has installed concrete barriers, speed tables and humps and other traffic-calming devices on Gettysburg to try to deter dangerous driving behaviors.

Other videos show cars doing donuts and burnouts on North Main Street, just north of downtown, under the Interstate 75 overpass.

Across the country, illegal stunt driving became very common during the COVID pandemic, when roadways had less traffic and social activities were more limited.

Hall said police believe a significant number of vehicles that are involved in the hooning activities are stolen.

These sideshow events are organized and attract sizable crowds, he said.

“I’m scared for the people who may not be making the best life decisions, hanging out of a vehicle and driving that way,” Hall said. “I’m scared for our citizens, and I’m scared for for my officers responding into that chaotic situation.”