BreakingNews
Man ID’d in crash outside Miami Valley Hospital North that killed 1, seriously injured another

Water main break closes busy Centerville road

Local News
By
51 minutes ago
X

Centerville officials said late this morning they were notified that Montgomery County Environmental Services is on scene at a water main break on East Whipp Road.

Crews have closed East Whipp between Far Hills Avenue and Marshall Road, a more than half-mile stretch of roadway.

Officials say they do not have an estimated time for the repair or the road reopening, but will provide an update when they do.

ExploreCenterville school board takes first step toward putting levy on November ballot
In Other News
1
Project to build VA history center in Dayton has $61 million...
2
1 arrested after SUV hits children crossing the street, seriously...
3
Federal court strikes down Ohio’s limitation on who can help voters...
4
Man ID’d in crash outside Miami Valley Hospital North that killed 1...
5
JD Vance strolls down memory lane during Middletown visit

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top