Water main break closes busy Centerville road

Centerville officials said late this morning they were notified that Montgomery County Environmental Services is on scene at a water main break on East Whipp Road.
Crews have closed East Whipp between Far Hills Avenue and Marshall Road, a more than half-mile stretch of roadway.
Officials say they do not have an estimated time for the repair or the road reopening, but will provide an update when they do.
