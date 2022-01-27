Hamburger icon
Water main break in Kettering shuts down part of Forrer Boulevard

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
29 minutes ago

A water main break Wednesday night in front of a U.S. Post Office branch in Kettering has a portion of Forrer Road closed.

Kettering Water Department crews are still working on fixing the break reported at 6:50 p.m. near the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd., according to the Kettering Police Department.

Forrer Boulevard is closed to traffic between South Smithville Road and Hazel Avenue.

