Water main break in Miamisburg leads to boil advisory

A water main break overnight in Miamisburg has caused a service disruption or low pressure around the Heincke Road/Sherwood Forest subdivision area.

Crews are on scene conducting repairs, according to a release from the city.

An initial list of streets where a boil advisory is in effect includes Heincke (between Richard Street and King Richard Parkway), King Richard (between Heincke and Bayberry), Red Deer Lane and Lea Castle Place.

Residents should be aware that any home without water service will be under an advisory for at least 24 hours after water service is restored, the city said.

More information will be provided when it becomes available, officials said.

