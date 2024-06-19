Water main break shuts down West Carrollton road

WEST CARROLLTON — A water main break shut down a road in West Carrollton this afternoon.
Alex Road is temporarily closed between East Central Avenue and East Dixie Drive as a result of the incident, the city said in a 2:31 p.m. post to its Facebook page.
“Please use caution in this area while our crews work to make the repair,” the city said in the post.
We’ve reached out to city officials for an estimated time when the road may reopen, and whether any residents need to take precautions regarding drinking water.
