Wayne High School briefly on lockdown due to external threat

Wayne High School was placed on lockdown for between 15 and 20 minutes Thursday due to an external threat made toward students at the school, said Huber Heights Schools Superintendent Mario Basora.
No one was injured and no active threat was on school grounds.
Sports practices are still happening and students were allowed to leave the school after Huber Heights police secured the outside of the building, Basora said. School has since been dismissed, about 10 minutes after school usually ends.
Basora said Wayne High School students reported a threat on social media to Wayne High school staff and the principal Thursday afternoon. There was a belief that outside person might bring a gun or other weapon to the school, Basora said.
About 10 Huber Heights police cars responded and secured the outside of the school.
“At the end of the day, I’m just so thankful for the Huber Heights Police Department, because they did an incredible job showing up quickly to support our kids,” Basora said.
Basora said at this point, the school does not think the threat came from a student in Huber Heights schools. Police are investigating.
Basora said he hoped charges or disciplinary action would be taken against the person who sent the threat, whether it was an adult or a student from another school.