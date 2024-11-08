Waynesville teacher moved to unpaid leave during court case on theft charge

She had previously been banned by court order from Wayne school district property after she and Ronald Lee James entered the not guilty pleas last month, district records show.

Both Waynesville residents were indicted Oct. 4. Jenae James faces a theft charge. Ronald James is accused of theft in office, tampering with evidence and having unlawful interest in a public contract, according to court records.

”These allegations could constitute violations of the Wayne Local School District board of education policies and procedures, the licensure code of conduct for Ohio educators, as well as state and federal laws,” a Nov. 5 school district letter sent to Jenae James states.

The letter is among documents obtained by this news organization through a public records request.

In the Nov. 7 letter, Superintendent Ison said James is not to attend any district function or have any contact with Wayne Local students or employees, at risk of additional discipline.

“An investigation will be conducted into the indictment and allegations,” Ison wrote. “Once it is complete, you will be directed to appear at a pre-disciplinary hearing to be scheduled in the future.”

Jenae James was put on administrative leave Oct. 7, when the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office first released indictments charging she and her father.

Separate attorneys for both defendants did not immediately return messages to this news organization. Both are free on their own recognizance, court documents state. Both are scheduled for a pretrial hearing Nov. 12, Warren County Common Pleas Court records show. The case is assigned to Judge Timothy Tepe.