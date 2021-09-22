Waynesville woman accused of stealing assets from elderly relative

Elizabeth K. Coterel, 52, was indicted Friday by a Warren County grand jury on charges of theft from a person of a protected class, a second-degree felony; forgery, a third-degree felony; four counts of theft, a fifth-degree felonies; and two counts of misuse of credit cards, first-degree misdemeanors.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Coterel allegedly stole more than $30,000 and accumulated almost $30,000 in credit card debt while acting as victim’s power of attorney from July 2015 through July 2021.