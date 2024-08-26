We compared grocery prices at 5 Dayton-area stores: Here’s what we found

Note that an asterisk indicates the store did not carry national brands bought at other stores.

Meat and Eggs

1lb ground beef 1 dozen eggs Aldi $3.79 $1.99 Kroger $5.49 $2.49 Meijer $5.29 $3.19 Dot’s $3.99 $2.99 Dorothy Lane $7.99 $3.39

An analysis of U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data by software company Trace One PLM found that the cost of ground beef has increased 25.8% since March 2020, and increased 6.2% over the past year.

Egg prices increased the most since March 2020, with a 50% increase. Prices have been cooling over the past year though, with a 6.8% decline.

Dairy

1 gal milk 1 lb Land o’ Lake’s butter Aldi $2.67 $3.49* Kroger $2.79 $6.49 Meijer $2.62 $6.19 Dot’s $3.39 $6.79 Dorothy Lane $3.39 $6.79

Butter has increased 29.4% since March 2020, but declined 2.1% last year. Meat, eggs, and milk have all seen more steep increases over the past four years than the 20.9% average price increase for all products.

On the other hand, milk increased 19.2%, since March 2020, and has also gone down 1.6% since last year, roughly in line with general inflation.

Produce

Head of lettuce 1 lb bananas Aldi $1.89 $0.49 Kroger $1.99 $0.55 Meijer $2.19 $0.49 Dot’s $2.99 $0.79 Dorothy Lane $2.99 $0.99

The price of lettuce has gone up 27.3% since 2020, with a 5.8% increase this past year. Bananas, though, are only 7% more expensive than they were in 2020.

Grains