‘We have been no stranger to loss and uncertainty:’ University of Dayton remembers 9/11

Lt. Col. Matt Clementz, chair of military science at UD, recalled the events as a life-changing moment for him and his wife, who had just gotten married. He deployed twice to Afghanistan and twice to Iraq, according to the university.

Caption The University of Dayton students gathered together Friday Sept. 10, 2021 in the UD Central Mall for the 20 anniversary of 911. JIM NOELEKR/STAFF

“The moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center we do that we had witnessed the defining moment for our generation,” Clementz said.

Sam Surowitz, director of Military and Veteran Programs and Services at UD, recalled calling his father, an FBI agent in New York City, and watching the fires from across the bay in New Jersey. He was in middle school when the attacks happened.

“There are no words that can bring solace for the lives cut short, the memories never made, the marriages never had and the children never born,” Surowitz said. “But we will always remember the lives of those who died in the tragedy that day 20 years ago, and honor their memories.”

UD president Eric Spina recalled the beautiful sky on the day of Sept. 11, 2001, and said remembering the people who died at the site is important.

“That is our duty today. It’s our duty tomorrow, and it’s our duty every day, going forward,” he said. “Remembrance is important.”